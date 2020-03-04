Belize Health Officials: Prepared, If The CoronaVirus Get’s Here

Wednesday, March 4th. 2020 – VIDEO BELOW –

Cabinet has agreed to and the Ministry of Finance has approved an initial budget of $900,000 to prepare for the inevitable effects of COVID-19. The Ministry of Health said during a press conference on Tuesday that while China has now been able to contain the spread of the virus within its Wuhan City, COVID-19 has now spread to 74 countries across the planet, and inching towards Belize.

The $900,000 will be used to purchase equipment and items such as beds, ventilators, thermometers, portable x-rays, and mobile houses to set up as part of the preparedness. CEO George Gough says that as the need arises, the government will ramp up spending to continue with its strategy to fight COVID-19. Coupled with this, the Social Security of Belize has also indicated its potential to fund some of the equipment to prepare for the national response to COVID-19.

Director of Health Services (DHS), Dr. Marvin Manzanero sounded a sobering alarm for all to take heed. “This is like a hurricane. You know it’s going to come, but at what stage a Category 1 or a Category 5?” Manzanero cautioned.

Health officials believe that the most likely way that the virus could reach Belize is by people visiting from the US.

. . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This