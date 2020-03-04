UPDATE: Angry Stevedores Block Access To Port

UPDATED: Wednesday Mar. 4th. 2020 12.30pm – VIDEO BELOW –

Tensions escalated outside the Port of Belize Limited (PBL) earlier today after stevedores learnt that the company had allegedly hired substitute workers to unload a container on the pier head. The stevedores along with members of the Christian Workers Union (CWU) assembled in front of the compound’s entrance in an attempt to block any cargo from the container that might be transported out. Several Police teams, including the Commissioner of Police Chester Williams, were in the area to keep an eye on the situation.

President of the CWU Evan ‘Mose’ Hyde, along with representatives of PBL and the Minister of Labor are expected to meet shortly to iron out the situation. The stevedores started their protest on Monday after learning that sugar will now be transported through the Big Creek Port.

Wednesday Mar. 4th. 2020 11am – VIDEO BELOW –

The situation at the Port of Belize Limited is tense, as stevedores have blocked all access to the compound. We are told there will be a meeting at 1:00pm to discuss a way forward, but the stevedores have said they will not move until all is sorted out. The current standoff is the result of a move to have sugar transported via the Big Creek Port, which would directly affect the employment of 150 stevedores who unload sugar barges.

