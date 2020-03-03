Huge Investigation: Multiple Agencies Looking At BDF Helicopter Downing

Monday, Mar. 2nd. 2020 –

Today the Prime Minister ordered that all the Belize flags on government and other public buildings be flown at half-staff, in honor of the 4 BDF soldiers who died from the downing of their helicopter just off the shore-line near the village of Gales-Point.

The Investigation Begins

Over the weekend the top-brass at the B.D.F and Ministry of National Security began their own ‘fine-tooth-comb’ investigation and also contacted and invited experts from several outside military counterparts, The British Army at BATSUB, The United States Army and Investigators from the company that manufactures the UH Helicopter, Bell Helicopter Company, headquarter in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Collection of the Remnants

A team of soldiers from the Honduran Army’s air-wing have been tasked with lifting the heavy fuselage with another helicopter that is capable and equipped to lift the 4-5 Tons (almost 10,000 pounds) fuselage.



The Belize Defence Force acquired it’s first helicopter in 2015, and has trained and flown many practice flight and support missions without a single fatal accident. Because of the timing of the incident, ‘occurring at the moment when the drug-jet landed in the area’. There has been an understandably cautious speculation that the helicopter was brought down by hostile entities in the area.





Rumors & Facts

1. No: The Helicopter was not shot down by a missile.



2. Was the helicopter brought down by gunfire. ? Possible,

but thus far there has been no evidence.



3. Was it a catastrophic mechanical failure ? : Possible

4. Was it sabotage before the Helicopter took-off ? : Not Likely



5. Was it Electronic Interference (EM Blob) ? : Possible, but such technologies are very advance and not publicly available.

6. Was it some other kind of equipment failure or malfunction. ? : Possible

What Will The Investigators Do

1. The investigators will collect every piece of the debris found at of near the incident site, combing the sea-floor and bushes within 300 yards radius of the incident site.

2. The investigators will examine every piece of component very closely to try and determine the ‘Point-Of-Failure’

3. The investigators will interview people living nearby and ask questions about what they heard or saw before the incident.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

This Is A Developing Story: More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

Helpful Research Resources:

B.D.F Air-Wing

Helpful Research Resources: How A Helicopter Works

https://science.howstuffworks.com/transport/flight/modern/helicopter4.htm

. . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This