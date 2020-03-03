Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

March 03
10:55 2020
March 3rd. 2020 –

The fatal road traffic accident in the village of Armenia early this morning has resulted in the death of a cargo truck driver, Jose Quinonez.

The truck, belonging to German Vega Imports, was traveling on the hummingbird highway, when the left front tire blew out, causing it to collide into a green truck heading in the opposite direction.

The driver and passenger of the green truck were unharmed by the collision, while Kelvin Torres and Melvin Raminrez, passengers in the cargo truck, received minor injuries.

