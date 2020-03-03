A Violent Evening In Belize City

Tuesday March 3rd. 2020 –

The first murder of the evening in Belize City occurred just after 5:30pm at the corner of Iguana Street and Central American Boulevard during rush hour traffic.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Michael Barrera, 52, was riding his bicycle on Central American Boulevard when he was approached from behind by a gunman who fired at him, hitting him in the back. Barrera died on the scene.

* * *

The second murder occurred just before 6:00pm Police were called to the long-barracks at the corner of Ebony and Sarstoon Streets where they saw Keith Courtney, 46, with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. Courtney was rushed to the KHMH but succumbed while receiving treatment. Preliminary investigation revealed that Courtney was on his bike entering the long-barracks compound when a man ran up behind him and starting firing at him.

. . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This