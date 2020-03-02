Monday, Mar. 2nd. 2020 –

Today stevedores, along with their Union president and other Union leaders, protested outside the Port of Belize Limited. A primary reason for the strike is the news that sugar will start to move through the port at Big Creek, and not through the Port of Belize Limited. CWU President Mose Hyde explained that of the 150 members of the union who work the waterfront, forty would lose their jobs outright and all the rest would lose about 40% of their salaries.

“This is not just an industrial situation. This is a socio-economic challenge. What we are looking at is 150 working people from the most socio-economically sensitive and challenged part of our country having their gainful employment and salaries impacted with the bare knuckles of profit-seeking, multi-national neo-liberals,” stated Hyde.

