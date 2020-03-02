House Gutted By Late Morning Fire

A wooden home occupied by five persons – two adults and three children – located at the corner of Jane Usher Boulevard and Curl Thompson Street was completely destroyed by fire this morning. Just after 11:00am Police and Fire Service personnel were called to the home and found it already engulfed in flames.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Martin Trujeque, 44, was the last one to leave the home at 8:00am, and received a call at 11:00am telling him that the home was on fire. Fire Service personnel believe that the fire was caused by an iron left unattended in one of the bedrooms.

