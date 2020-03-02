Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  

House Gutted By Late Morning Fire

House Gutted By Late Morning Fire
March 02
16:27 2020
Print This Article

House Gutted By Late Morning Fire

A wooden home occupied by five persons – two adults and three children – located at the corner of Jane Usher Boulevard and Curl Thompson Street was completely destroyed by fire this morning. Just after 11:00am Police and Fire Service personnel were called to the home and found it already engulfed in flames.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Martin Trujeque, 44, was the last one to leave the home at 8:00am, and received a call at 11:00am telling him that the home was on fire. Fire Service personnel believe that the fire was caused by an iron left unattended in one of the bedrooms.

. . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

House Gutted By Late Morning Fire
Audit on BTL’s GST Status Should Be Completed By May
click here
westrac AD
Weather Audio Player
click here
digitalBelize dot LIVE

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

search bar

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.