Felix Enriquez, CEO, Min Of National Security Has Not Resigned
March 02
16:46 2020
Since morning there have been rumors that Ministry of National Security CEO Felix Enriquez has been forced to resign in the wake of the tragedy last Thursday in which four B.D.F. soldiers were killed.

Enriquez has been accused inside the B.D.F. as being the man who ordered the mission and sidestepped Brigadier General Stephen Ortega. Over the weekend Enriquez denied those allegations, saying that at his level they do not get involved in operations.

Today, Enriquez and Minister of National Security Michael Peyrefitte also both denied the reports of Enriquez being forced to resign.

