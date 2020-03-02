Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

3 People Shot On Police Street

3 People Shot On Police Street
March 02
16:58 2020
UPDATE: Monday, Mar. 2nd. 4.30pm –

The Reporter has confirmed that the man who was shot in the Lake Independence area, near Police Street is Gregory Martinez.

Monday, Mar. 2nd. 3.30pm –
There are reports that three persons were just shot on Police Street in Belize City. Sources say that two men and a woman were injured, and one of the men passed away while receiving treatment.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

