UPDATE: Monday, Mar. 2nd. 4.30pm –

The Reporter has confirmed that the man who was shot in the Lake Independence area, near Police Street is Gregory Martinez.

Monday, Mar. 2nd. 3.30pm –

There are reports that three persons were just shot on Police Street in Belize City. Sources say that two men and a woman were injured, and one of the men passed away while receiving treatment.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

