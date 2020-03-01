Political Victimization !

by: Lloyd Jones –

During his recent appearance on The Morning Show on Love FM, John Saldivar, quite shockingly and with a cornucopia of arrogance, admitted that political victimization is a Belizean reality.

Saldivar had been responding to a question about whether or not he supports the passage of campaign financing laws. Whereas he indicated that he does support campaign finance legislation and the disclosure of the amounts received he said that he hopes that such legislation would not require that donors be made public because that would expose them to political victimization.

Saldivar’s comment was a dog whistle not just to his UDP dogs but also to the PUP’s dogs. The message was that you should press the politicians you control to ensure that whatever campaign financing law they pass; it doesn’t require that donors be made public. Saldivar should know that keeping donors secret would defeat the purpose of such legislation by creating opacity instead of transparency. Such a law would be more about optics than substance!

My first taste of political victimization came in 2008 and I can tell you that it is one of the ugliest feelings in the world. In 2004 I was approached by Mr. Fred Hunter, the Chairman of the Belize Port Authority (BPA), who offered me the job as the Ports Commissioner. The former Ports Commissioner (a Canadian) had resigned and he recommended me to the Board even though I was away studying.

As I was fresh back from the US Naval War College (the first Belizean to attend) I had a bond with the BDF but Mr. Hunter assured me that since the BPA is a statutory board I would have no trouble serving my bond there. After much thought, I accepted the job and served as Ports Commissioner for six years. In the eight years preceding my tenure there had been six Ports Commissioners; indicating great instability at the BPA.

Four years after I became the Ports Commissioner there was a change in government and Melvin Hulse (the Minister of Transport) through his poodle, George Lovell, decided to disrespect me because in his eyes I was a PUP and therefore I had to go. Prior to joining the BPA, I served 15 years in the BDF and from early on in recruit training I was taught that the BDF is apolitical and that we must serve the government of the day. I carried that apolitical view with me up until 2015 when I joined the PUP.

In 2008, it did not matter to Melvin Hulse that I was one of Belize’s best maritime minds; his only preoccupation was a nasty and downright political witch hunt. The Board of the BPA then as now was chock full of persons with deep political loyalty but absolutely no talent. They offered no protection because it was more important to be “a Board member” than to do that which was right. When my contract expired, despite an automatic renewal clause that required a unanimous decision of the Board to end it, I left the BPA. Sadly, the BPA in terms of its technical performance has not been the same!

Having tasted political victimization first hand, I offered my unsolicited advice to my friend Mayor Bernard Wagner during his campaign. I recall saying to Mayor Wagner that he must resist the pressures that were sure to fall on him to victimize some of the workers of the City Council who might be perceived as being UDPs. I advised that apart from being undemocratic and just plain wrong I also thought that it would give people a glimpse into how a PUP central government would behave towards people in public sector jobs.

With every election comes a purge that we as Belizeans seem to have accepted. Yes, certain high offices require party loyalists and those persons holding such offices should do the honorable thing after an election and move on. But by and large those public officers who do not participate in partisan politics, as the Public Service Regulations require, ought not to be purged.

Saldivar’s declaration on Love FM was sickening to hear and I was surprised that none of the hosts took him to task on it. Belize, especially Belize City, has been gripped by a horrid state of violence driven primarily by gang activity. The gang members are driven by revenge because they feel as if they would be letting down their fallen brothers if they did not seek revenge for their deaths. We are quick to condemn the ghetto youths who can’t seem to break the cycle of revenge but we say nothing when the politicians behave exactly the same way.

It takes a great deal of inner strength to resist the temptation for revenge when you feel that you have been wronged. If at the personal level that is how you feel what do businessmen feel when they become victims of the kinds of political victimization that Saldivar implied would come if he found out that a businessman contributed to his political rival?

Darrel Bradley on his media rounds has been going to great lengths to say that there is no way that we should pass a campaign finance law that keeps donors secret; the complete opposite of what Saldivar said on Love FM. Campaign laws that keep donors hidden would do nothing to prevent another Lev Dermen from interfering in our domestic politics.

A Belize that is serious about ending corruption will never allow our politicians to use the threat of political victimization as a reason not to declare who their donors are. You can’t say that people have a right to participate in the democratic process and then victimize them when they do simply because they chose not to support you.

Corruption and political victimization go hand in hand beloved; you can’t stop one without stopping the other!

