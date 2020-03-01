No CoronaVirus In Belize

The number of cases of COVID-19 (also referred to as Coronavirus) has decreased in China – its country of origin, but the virus is expected to continue to spread outside of China, making it a serious disease globally because of the way it is passed on.

The World Health Organization and Center for Disease Control now report that COVID-19 has spread to 34 countries outside of mainland China.

While there have been numerous false alarm cases popping up in different sections of Belize, there have been no confirmed cases thus far and the Ministry of Health informs that it continues to enhance its surveillance at the various points of entry.

What makes the disease even more deadly is that aside from the fact that it is passed on through the air through an infected person’s sneeze or cough, and also through touch, new studies are now showing that people who may be infected may not even show any symptoms and may not have known sources of their infection.

“Health Regions have been advised to identify and prepare isolation areas within health facilities; however, not all cases require in-hospital management,” the Ministry informed late Tuesday.

“Given the dynamics of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health is recommending restricting non-essential travel to the following countries: China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Iran, Italy and Japan,” the Ministry cautioned.

We asked Director of Health Services, Dr. Marvin Manzanero what kind of preparation the Ministry has undertaken to equip its medical personnel to be able to attend to potential patients, if the disease is detected in Belize. He informed that the Ministry has acquired the N95 type facial masks that are recommended at this time by the World Health Organization (WHO), for medical practitioners to use if COVID-19 is detected in Belize.

The Ministry also now has the capacity to do initial screening for COVID-19, with the acquisition of primers and probes to conduct the testing in country. Tests will be conducted on potential and suspected cases following the screening of such patients.

The Ministry informed that because of the dynamics of the disease and the ineffectiveness of some screening measures and other changing patterns, its surveillance measures also keeps changing as its personnel continues to study the patterns that the disease is showing in other parts of the world.

People are advised to continue practicing good hygiene and to wash hands as often as possible.

COVID-19 was first detected in 2019 in mid-China and is said to have originated from bats and snakes and was passed to humans.

