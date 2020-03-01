Man hospitalized Following Traffic Accident

Sunday, March 1st. 2020 –

A man is being hospitalized after yesterday evening’s traffic accident between miles 6 and 7 on the Philip Goldson Highway. (Northern Hwy.)

Police sources indicate that sometime around 5:30 p.m., Malcolm Longsworth, 29, of Airport Road, Ladyville, was driving a car in the direction from Belize City towards Ladyville and was overtaking another vehicle when he reportedly slammed head-on into an oncoming MCI bus belonging to Silva’s Bus Company, which was being driven by Brandon Wagner, 25, of Red Creek, Cayo.

Longsworth was trapped inside his vehicle and had to be rescued via the Fire Department’s Jaws of Life.

Police have since served Wagner with a Notice of Intended Prosecution, pending investigations.

