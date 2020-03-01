Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

Editorial: March 1st. 2020

Editorial: March 1st. 2020
March 01
13:41 2020
Editorial: March 1st. 2020

The Belize Council of Churches, an association of all the Christian Churches of Belize, has said that it does not support the proposed Equal Opportunities Bill due to go before the House. “The Council of Churches does not support the Equal Opportunities Bill in its current form,” the statement said. “The Bill as presented to us has grave and negative implications for the Church of Belize, particularly in the areas of constitutional rights and freedoms, civil liberties, marriage, education, employment and business.”

The statement makes it clear that the Council is supportive of legislation which promotes the right to equal protection under the law, and is opposed to unreasonable and unjustifiable discrimination on grounds of health, violence against women and children. It goes on to say: “We believe this Bill, if passed in its current form, will seriously affect our ability to properly carry out the mission and ministry of the Church in this country and for the people we serve”.

The Equal Opportunities Bill has been widely criticized for the over-zealous way it seeks to promote minority rights of people suffering from communicable disease and those who prefer the gay lifestyle on the strength of their recent gains in civil rights status.

It contemplates two powerful new institutions – an Equal Opportunities Commission and an upper court Tribunal with daunting powers.

The tribunal will be independent of, but have powers similar to those of the Supreme Court. There will be limited grounds for appeal to the Appeals Court of Belize, but there are no provisions for taking any matter beyond the Court of Appeals to the Caribbean Court of Justice.

The Commission will have wide powers to hear complaints of discrimination aimed at individuals, businesses and organizations, with the onus of proof falling on the defendants. Since this law supersedes anything else on the statute books, there is nothing to prevent its being used some day to accuse churches and pastors of discrimination if they refuse to marry same sex couples.

The law will invoke heavy penalties on those convicted of “discrimination,” but it says nothing at all about the duty of private persons to act in a way that will promote good public health. For example, a person with AIDS is not required by law to seek medical help or to register with any health institution (Sec. 50 (3). He is free to spread his disease around with not a care in the world. He is not even required to tell his sex partner. This is not only a grave injustice to the sex partner, but to the community at large. No one would ever dream of allowing a Coronavirus victim out to mingle with other people, but an AIDS carrier can do so with no consequences to himself. This Bill needs to go back to the drawing board, and government this time would be wise to heed the counsel of the Churches.

