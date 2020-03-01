Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

Coronavirus Creates Cruise Ship Scare

March 01
14:57 2020
This week two more reports surfaced on social media that two ships – one destined for Belize and one already landed – had on board two patients showing signs of the dreaded COVID-19 virus. But those reports were quickly shot down when the Reporter contacted Director of Health Services, Dr Marvin Manzanero on Thursday.

In the first instance, the report was that a ship, the MSC Meraviglia, was turned away from Jamaica for the reason given and the ship was heading to Belize. But Manzanero said the ship’s course was Jamaica, Grand Cayman, Cozumel and the US and that Belize is not a part of its travel course. The ship was denied entry in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands but it moved on to Cozumel, Mexico, where its passengers were allowed to disembark and to continue their tour.

Manzanero said that Belize’s health officials received reports that the patient on that ship is under quarantine but for influenza, and is not a suspect case for COVID-19 virus. That was also the case for the other ship that was allowed to dock in Belize and the person was evacuated from the ship but for symptoms of influenza, he said. There was no suspicion that the patient suffered from COVID-19.

“We are aware that a patient was evacuated from a cruise ship yesterday (Wednesday), but that patient had an influenza virus – the routine virus which we have. The ship docked with all its passengers. That’s the routine. Ships have their own quarantine policies and their own health staff, but they had requested to dock because that patient’s condition was getting complicated and they needed to be sent on to, I believe, the US.

Manzanero said that this routine has been happening for years, and cruise patients have also been treated at local hospitals when necessary, for other ailments that don’t pose a threat to the wider population. He assured that ships have the ability to conduct testing for routine viruses and they are quarantined on the vessels, which often times has more sophisticated medical facilities on board than the health facilities of small countries. He added that a public health inspector boards every ship upon docking in Belize to review the passengers’ declaration of health before anyone is allowed off the ship. That screening process has been ongoing for years as well, the health official said and the importance for that process was underscored at a CARICOM Health Ministers virtual meeting on Wednesday afternoon to discuss COVID-19 and ship health.

If a passenger becomes ill on board a ship destined for Belize, he said, the ship’s medical staff would do as they do in every case and quarantine the patient and the others are allowed to disembark once their health status has been cleared.

Manzanero said there is a permanent screening process at the Philip Goldson International Airport (PGIA) and because of the huge volume of passengers that traverse the Northern and Western borders and at the San Pedro port, there are permanent liaison officers at the Western and Northern border points in the event someone shows up with symptoms of COVID-19.

Manzanero advised that inasmuch as people are worried about the scare of COVID-19 being detected in Belize, we also need to be as equally concerned about the influenza virus, which he informed claims more than 80 lives on average every single year in Belize!

To add to that, he also enlightened that there have been two different strains of the seven different types of the Coronavirus circulating in Belize and that their original patients have long recovered. The COVID-19 is the newest and most serious strain of the Coronavirus.

Lastly, Manzanero shared that while the Ministry is not treating the threat of COVID-19 lightly, the fatality rate for the virus is less than one percent in Chinese patients under the age of 50 and around 2.3 percent overall. And that is also because the milder cases of the virus are never diagnosed. Hence, when compared to the same regular influenza that people suffer from, the death rate for patients is more of less the same.

(The MSC Meraviglia was turned away from Jamaica and Grand Cayman)

