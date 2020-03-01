A Grieving Wife Speaks Out

Sunday, March 1st. 2020 –

(The following is a statement from Jennine Thompson-Baizar, wife of Major Radford Lee Baizar, who tragically died while in service of his country)

“I would like to start off by saying my condolences to all the family and friends of the deceased. My heart goes out especially to Mrs. Alys Ramirez and her children.

I am outraged by the events leading up to the the death of my husband Major Radford Lee Baizar and the others who tragically lost their lives on Thursday in such a horrific manner. Corruption and greed by those entrusted with the delicate task of running our beloved country is now to the point of national humiliation. To see a Military Mother, Mrs Jean Baizar on the television hurting, desperately seeking answers from the authorities is an outright shame, this should never happen, she should have been treated with far more respect than what was shown to her in such a difficult time.

These men did not have to die this way, it was not necessary for them to embark on such a deadly mission. Both Radford and Mr. Ramirez were experts, Radford especially was very much into safety, he would rather ground the aircraft and cancel the mission before risking his life and the lives of his passengers. We may never get the true story and family members are now left with the image of the chopper crashing to the ground with loved ones inside. The most disturbing part is the fact that they died an entire day before and were left out in the water while the officials rejoiced in the big drug bust. How could you not immediately sound the alarm knowing that our soldiers did not return home!

I fear for the future of Belize, it seems that the lives of our people are worthless to those in power taking shortcuts to find success. Major Baizar and Major Ramirez did not take short cuts in life, they invested their hearts and souls into their job, losing precious family time in pursuit of a dream of taking the BDF to higher heights. Belize we must do better! Again my Condolences to all affected, the entire Baizar Family especially the children left behind.

RIP “Raddy”

