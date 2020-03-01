Cashier and Security Officer Shot Dead in Cayo

Sunday, Mar. 1st. 2020 –

A cashier and a security guard were killed last night in San Ignacio, Cayo and a BDF soldier has been detained pending investigations into the incident.

Reports reaching the Reporter are that the cashier, Marva Rivera, 32, and the guard, Shann Kevin Vasquez, 32, were leaving the Tia Kong Supermarket on Joseph Andrews Drive where they worked shortly after 9:00 p.m., when shots were fired in their direction, hitting Rivera in the throat and chest and Vasquez in the chest and under his left armpit.

A third person, Richard Rivera, who is Marva’s husband and the store manager, also reportedly got shot in his abdomen just as his wife got into their vehicle and he was driving away.

The BDF soldier was found seated in a car about a block away from the incident.

