U.D.P Set Date For New Leadership Convention
February 29
17:06 2020
Saturday, Feb. 29th. 2020 –

Sunday, April 5th has been set as the date for the UDP’s new Leadership Convention. That date was chosen during the Party’s National Party Council Meeting, consisting of its 31 Standard Bearers from across the country.

While the meeting was going on, a group of supporters for Collet Area Representative, Minister of Education Patrick Faber, picketed outside the UDP headquarters bearing placards.

