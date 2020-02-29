Two men were reportedly shot on Friday night in Belize City.

This media house has been reliably informed that sometime around 10:20 p.m., Friday night, Benjamin Hyde, 24, of a George Street address and Darren Dawson, 35, of Neal Pen Road were shot on Far West Street.

Reports are that Dawson was waiting by Hyde’s car for Hyde, who had just

dropped off his daughter and was returning to the vehicle when two youths approached from the direction of Bishop Street, produced handguns and shot at them, injuring them. The victims are reported to be in stable condition.

