Rumors About BDF Crash, Chain Of Command & Flight Logs Emerge

Saturday, Feb. 29th. 2020 –

The CEO in the Ministry of National Security, Retired Col. Felix Enriquez says that allegations circulating, purportedly made by a member of the BDF, are untrue. – Linked News Article –

The allegations are among others, that the BDF flight involving the soldiers who died in the helicopter crash near Gales Point was commissioned without the prior knowledge of BDF Commandant, Brigadier General Stephen Ortega; and that the flight logs were removed after the crash was discovered in an effort to cover up blatant errors and bad judgment by superiors at the Ministry level.

CEO Enriquez told the Reporter today that the allegations are “ridiculous” and “We don’t get involved with operations at that level.”

The CEO urged to “let the investigations reveal what happened.”

