Policeman Injured in Motorcycle / Traffic Accident

A policeman is left injured following a traffic accident just past midnight this morning on the Burrell Boom/Hattieville Road near the CDS Gas Station.

Reliable reports are that Constable Albert Dawson, 31, was driving a Meilun brand motorcycle towards Hattieville when it crossed into the path of a blue 4 Runner SUV, driven by Burrell Boom businessman, Justin Meyers, 26, who was heading towards Ladyville.

The cycle scraped the left side of the vehicle and lost control and Dawson suffered injury to his left leg.

Meyers’ vehicle sustained significant damage to driver side.

