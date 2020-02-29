Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

Jeweler Manuel Pacheco, Walks From Murder Charge

Jeweler Manuel Pacheco, Walks From Murder Charge
February 29
08:57 2020
Jeweler Manuel Pacheco, Walks From Murder Charge

Manuel Pacheco, 56,a Belize City jeweler was found not guilty on Friday morning of the murder of his next-door neighbour, Jose Manuel Villanueva, 50.

Supreme Court Justice, Colin Williams found that Pacheco killed Villanueva in self-defense. He said that when one believes that his life has come under threat, one reacts accordingly, based on his perception of the situation he is in.

Justice Williams considered Pacheco’s dock statement in which he said that Villanueva had threatened him several times, as well as the circumstances of that last argument between them that led to the fatal shooting.

Pacheco and Villanueva became next-door neighbours on East Collet Canal in 2012, and they had had bitter disputes since then.

