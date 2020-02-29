Brandon Baptist Stable After Shooting
February 29
08:55 2020
Brandon Baptist Stable After Shooting
Brandon Baptist is in a stable condition after he was shot last evening on Police Street Extension.
The Reporter understands that sometime around 6:30 p.m., Baptist was walking in front of G&E Mechanic Shop at #113 Police Street Extension when a black Ford Expedition SUV reportedly came from the direction of Western Avenue and stopped in front of the mechanic shop. A man reportedly alighted the vehicle and shot Baptist and the vehicle sped off towards Linda Vista.
Baptist underwent surgery last night and is now in a stable condition.
