4 BDF Soldiers Perished in the Helicopter Crash

T

These are Major Adran Ramirez and Major Radford Baizar, the pilots who were killed in the BDF helicopter crash on Thursday in the sea near Gales Point Manatee.

At a press briefing this afternoon at the Coast Guard headquarters, Minister of National Security, Michael Peyrefitte explained that the chopper and the four soldiers who died were part of the operation that intercepted the drug plane with cocaine on Thursday.- LINKED NEWS ARTICLE –

The Minister said that is not strange to not hear from a flight crew soon after an interception because sometimes the situation calls for them to remain at the site or they hover to get additional clues. This means they would veer to the coast to see if there are any boats approaching or over terrain to track vehicles that may be doing the same.

Hence, Peyrefitte said there was no alarm when the team did not radio in by Thursday evening but that when the chopper did not return to base by the end of the day, that was when it became a matter of concern and the BDF immediately activated its standard operating procedure and began to search for the aircraft.

The helicopter was not equipped with a flight recorder, but an investigation involving the Civil Aviation Department, and possibly the US Southcom and the Honduras Military will commence immediately.

. . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This