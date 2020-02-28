Louis Carter Gets 30 Years For Murder

Supreme Court Judge, Justice Colin Williams today sentenced Louis Carter, 26, a San Pedro resident to 30 years in prison for the murder of Dwayne Hyde, 30, a mechanic also of San Pedro.

Carter had claimed that he killed Hyde in self defense, but Justice Williams convicted Carter on the grounds that the entry wound could not have been inflicted while Hyde was wrestling for gun. He also did not think that Hyde provoked the incident and that it was Carter who sought him out, started an argument and then shot Hyde in the abdomen.

It is reported that Carter went against the advice of his Defense Attorney, Senior Counsel Simeon Sampson who had indicated that a guilty plea to the lesser charge of Manslaughter would have been more practical.

Hyde was killed in his yard in San Pedro on July 13, 2016. Because Carter has been incarcerated since soon after the incident, his 30-year sentence takes effect from that date, meaning he has some 27 more years to serve.

