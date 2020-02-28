B.D.F Helicopter Crash Landed, Pilots & Crew ?

Friday, Feb. 28th. 2020 –

The Ministry of National Security has issued the following press release in relation to the helicopter crash that we reported on earlier. We reproduce that release in its entirety. (below)

“Ministry of National Security Confirms the Crash Landing of BDF Helicopter

Belmopan. February 28, 2020. The Ministry of National Security is saddened to confirm that the Belize Defence Force (BDF) U1H1 Helicopter and its crew of two pilots and two crew members of the BDF Airwing crashed landed yesterday morning in the area of Gales Point.

According to the BDF Operations Cell, the aircraft left the BDF Airwing early Thursday morning as part of the response to the drug plane that was captured yesterday. A search and rescue team confirmed by air that they found the aircraft but have not yet located the crew. Efforts for search and rescue operations, including the Belize Coast Guard divers, continue to ascertain more details of this tragic accident.

The pilots onboard are confirmed to be Major Adran Ramirez and Major Radford Baizar. The crew members are Corporal Yassir Mendez and Corporal Reinaldo Choco.

The Ministry of National Security is in communication with the families of the helicopter crew to offer support and keep them updated on the search and rescue operation. The Ministry stands in solidarity with the Commander, officers, and soldiers of the Belize Defence Force in its ongoing effort to locate their comrades.

source: Ministry Of National Security

. . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This