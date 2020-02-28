ALERT: CORONA VIRUS DETECTED IN A NEIGHBORING COUNTRY

Friday, Feb. 28th. 2020 –

The Mexican government, (Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez) has told reporters that they have detected the first cases of coronavirus infection, making the country the second in Latin America to register the virus, the other Latin American country is Brazil.

The victim is a 35-year-old man who lives in Mexico City, he had recently traveled to Italy, where a sharp increase has been detected.

