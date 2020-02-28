Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  

ALERT: CORONA VIRUS DETECTED IN A NEIGHBORING COUNTRY

ALERT: CORONA VIRUS DETECTED IN A NEIGHBORING COUNTRY
February 28
11:07 2020
Print This Article

ALERT: CORONA VIRUS DETECTED IN A NEIGHBORING COUNTRY

Friday, Feb. 28th. 2020 –

The Mexican government, (Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez) has told reporters that they have detected the first cases of coronavirus infection, making the country the second in Latin America to register the virus, the other Latin American country is Brazil.

The victim is a 35-year-old man who lives in Mexico City, he had recently traveled to Italy, where a sharp increase has been detected.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

. . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

click here
westrac AD
Weather Audio Player
click here
digitalBelize dot LIVE

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

search bar

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.