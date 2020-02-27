New Appointments At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs After Longsworth’s Removal

Thursday, Feb. 27th. 2020 – 3.30pm

Belize’s Former Consul General to the United Nations (UN), Herman Longsworth has wrapped up his counsel-related work and is on his way back to Belize to “hand over” as was his instruction from Prime Minister Dean Barrow in January. The Reporter has confirmed that the person to fill the new vacancy that has been created by Longsworth’s dismissal has also been named, but we have been asked to not reveal who that person is just yet because there has to be a process which includes submitting their name and accreditation to the US State Department for review and approval. That process is still taking place. Longsworth’s successor will hold the post of Consul General for the remainder of this government’s term in office.

A part of the process in diplomacy also requires, after Longsworth’s official withdrawal from the post, for someone to hold over until his successor takes over the Mission in New York. But while this transition is taking place, a senior member within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has assured that there is a mechanism in place for every embassy to ensure that the services offered to Belizeans abroad at those missions are not interrupted when changes such as these are made.

Soon after news surfaced around mid-January that Longsworth’s name came up in the 2016 Audit Report, alleging suspicious transactions involving Sports Council funds and a company linked to him when he was the Minister of Sports, Prime Minister Barrow met with Longsworth over the matter and then fired him. The incident has also prompted the Leader of the Opposition, John Briceno to ask for a proper accounting of the New York mission’s budget under Longsworth’s authority. That is a matter that retired CEO Andrews told us last month is normal procedure when there is a change at any diplomatic mission.

The Reporter has been reliably informed that Belize’s Ambassador to Cuba, Lou-Anne Burns will transition back to Belize to take over as CEO at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to fill the void created there when Pat Andrews retired from that post at the end of January. Lou-Anne Burns

The changes within the Ministry’s postings are expected to take place over the next few weeks.

