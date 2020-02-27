Another Mystery Plane Landed In Southern Belize In The Wee Hours

Thursday, Feb. 27th. 2020 – 9.00am

While details are still scarce, the Reporter has received these images of the alleged plane seized by Police and B.D.F. this morning off the Coastal Road. We have been told that the B.D.F. also captured one person said to be the pilot, but we are in the process of confirming that report. We’ll have more on this story over the course of the day.

Thursday, Feb. 27th. 2020 – 7.30am

The Reporter has received reliable reports that a plane carrying illicit cargo landed in the Coastal Road area. The reports indicate that the landing occurred just before sunrise this morning Thursday February 27th. We are told Police are currently on the scene and the operation was conducted with the assistance of Mexican information and surveillance.

(Although the incident happened in southern Belize, the radar system of Mexican authorities is designed to track incoming air-traffic from many miles away. and covers a large portion of Belize).

