The Last Days

By: Neri O. Briceño

The universal hallmark of every corrupt regime is a steadfast refusal to go quietly into the sunset. The reason for that is quite simple and that is that the perks of elected office, its benefits, availability to resources and power is too much of a hold to want to give up so easily. Inevitably they all fall and fall hard. Whether they have been in power for 5 or 50 years, the results are always the same and like the mighty Roman Empire, they all crumble.

The series of downward spirals of events prior to the decline is so similar and predictable that for most of us it is rather comical. First, an elected leader comes into power either by revolution, coup, social unrest or the vote. They normally come into power following a previous government that most of the time had pilfered the resources of the nation, while the masses live in poverty as the standard of living constantly deteriorates.

The new administration comes in on a wave of hope and with the expectation of promise, change and reform. However, as time passes, the new leadership starts taking shape and looking exactly like the one it replaced. Slowly, small scandals start to surface, while subtle nepotism begins to morph into open and plain cases of brothers, sisters, sons, nieces, nephews and close relatives starting to get key positions, contracts, jobs of influence and access to wealth, resources and land.

Eventually, the scandals become larger and larger in scale until they become impossible to ignore, while those involved continue to expand. The administration then goes into overdrive, trying to prove that the scandals are all fabricated, political witch hunts and they are the best thing since slice bread. As this is happening, they make every attempt to strengthen their foothold on power through massive media campaigns, the distribution of freebies in the form of monies, land and resources, but most importantly they mobilize their hardline supporters into action. The one message to the masses always remains the same; while we have made some mistakes, we are the best option over all others. We are not corrupt as the ones before us were, and given the chance again we will do things completely differently. And most importantly we love the country. This is a page from a playbook that has been used for as long as men have given other men the opportunity to govern them.

Over the course of history and time, the response of the masses has been predictable. Opposition first starts with a trickle but eventually builds until it starts to burst at the seams. The public response comes mostly from prominent individuals, the media, social partners, the religious community, the public service, unions and eventually the general masses. Demonstrations, social unrest and civil disturbance in some cases follows depending on the resistance of the government to either change course, resign, call new elections or step down. If you haven’t seen this exact scenario played out, then just look at Chile’s Pinochet, Ferdinand Marcos’ Philippines, Ceausescu’s Romania, Batista’s Cuba, Najibullah’s Afghanistan, Mobutu’s Zaire now the Democratic Republic of Congo and even closer to home Gairy’s Grenada.

The scenarios are so identical that it becomes difficult to see why leaders who are free falling cannot or do not want to see it. As regimes fall even further to the bottom and people start recognizing this, expect some of their loyalists to start jumping ship and blaming each other. All the despots that I mentioned earlier saw either a mass exodus of key supporters or their second in command exit just before the fall of their regimes. Does this sound familiar?

I can remember in the last days of the 2008 People’s United Party’s administration, the sweetener was a free laptop for every school student. I am curious to see what this administration will offer. What has become painfully obvious is that global history is repeating itself in Belize and it is at the expense of the people. There has been a never-ending group and in some cases recycled politicians that have brought nothing to Belize except to enrich themselves, their cronies and families. They offer nothing to the bottom line, bring no new ideals and basically have nothing to offer the nation. In the real world, most would be hard-pressed to find any kind of meaningful employment. In most cases, this is the leadership that as a people we have embraced and elected. While there are those within both mass parties that have the professional knowledge, honesty and morals to make excellent leaders that would benefit and grow this young nation, they are yet to show their faces and move forward.

It’s all about the people!!!!

* * * * * * * *