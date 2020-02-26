New Trump Administration Rules: A Surprise To Many Caribbean Green Card Holders

Wednesday, Feb. 26th. 2020 –

Many Belizeans and other Caribbean Island immigrants who live legally in the United States are often unconcerned about problems with deportation, but the Trump Administration has made and are implementing new rules/laws that can keep many ‘law-abiding hard-working’ permanent residents up at night.

A recent news article in the ‘Jamaica Observer’ has created fear and worry among many legal residence in the United States who migrated from the Caribbean and elsewhere; The article reads as follows. .

* * * * *

The United States has implemented new laws for Caribbean and other foreign nationals who are permanent residents or green card holders.

According to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), green card holders who failed to admit that they are immigrants, when filing their income tax returns, or who failed to report some of their income, could result in deportation.

Caribbean men, between 18 and 25, who also failed to register with the US Selective Service, could also be deported, USCIS said.

On Monday, USCIS began implementing the Inadmissibility on Public Charge Grounds final rule, denying green cards to Caribbean and other immigrants who may need US government assistance.

“In light of the US Supreme Court’s February 21, 2020 decision to stay the state-wide injunction preventing implementation of the Final Rule issued by US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, USCIS will now apply the final rule to all applications and petitions postmarked (or submitted electronically) on or after February 24, 2020,” said USCIS in a statement.

“For applications and petitions that are sent by commercial courier, the postmark date is the date reflected on the courier receipt,” it added.

USCIS said “the final rule, published on August 14, 2019 and originally scheduled to go into effect on October 15, 2019, prescribes how the Department of Homeland Security will determine whether an immigrant is inadmissible, and ineligible to adjust status to that of a lawful permanent resident in the United States because he or she is likely at any time in the future to become a public charge pursuant to the Immigration and Nationality Act”.

It said the final rule includes a requirement that Caribbean and other immigrants seeking an extension of non-immigrant stay or change of non-immigrant status “demonstrate that they have not received public benefits over the designated threshold”.

Jamaica Observer –

. . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This