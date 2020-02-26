The Minister of National Emergency Management, Edmond Castro, met last week with representatives of the United Nations (UN) International Office for Migration (IOM).

The IOM representatives visited NEMO headquarters to appraise NEMO of their required focus to partner with the Immigration Department regarding their ability to respond to migrant matters in emergency situations within the gambit of their Migrants in Countries in Crisis (MICIC) initiative.

They discussed assisted voluntary migrant return to country, climate change, migration policy, and migration governance.

