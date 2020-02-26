Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  

NEMO & U.N International Office Review Readiness

NEMO & U.N International Office Review Readiness
February 26
17:40 2020
Print This Article

The Minister of National Emergency Management, Edmond Castro, met last week with representatives of the United Nations (UN) International Office for Migration (IOM).

The IOM representatives visited NEMO headquarters to appraise NEMO of their required focus to partner with the Immigration Department regarding their ability to respond to migrant matters in emergency situations within the gambit of their Migrants in Countries in Crisis (MICIC) initiative.

They discussed assisted voluntary migrant return to country, climate change, migration policy, and migration governance.

. . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

click here
westrac AD
Weather Audio Player
click here
digitalBelize dot LIVE

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

search bar

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • NEMO & U.N International Office Review Readiness The Minister of National Emergency Management, Edmond Castro, met last week with representatives of the United Nations (UN) International Office for Migration (IOM). The IOM representatives visited NEMO headquarters to...
  • New Trump Administration Rules: A Surprise To Many Caribbean Green Card Holders New Trump Administration Rules: A Surprise To Many Caribbean Green Card Holders Wednesday, Feb. 26th. 2020 – Many Belizeans and other Caribbean Island immigrants who live legally in the United...
  • The Last Days The Last Days By: Neri O. Briceño The universal hallmark of every corrupt regime is a steadfast refusal to go quietly into the sunset. The reason for that is quite...
  • Shooting On Antelope Street, Last Night Shooting On Antelope Street, Last Night Wednesday, Feb. 26th. 2020 – A shooting incident occurred on Antelope Street Extension last night around 7:30 p.m. According to reports, Raheem Vasquez was...
  • Legal Arrows From The PUP Camp Continues Tuesday, Feb. 25th. 2020 – Attorney Arthur Saldivar today wrote the Governor of the Central Bank, Joy Grant, inquiring about Steve Duncan’s role as Senator and Managing Director of the...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.