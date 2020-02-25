Price Of ‘Premium Gas’ and ‘Kerosine’ Take A Nice Dive Tonight

The price for premium gasoline and kerosene will register decreases as follows:

Premium gasoline will decrease by 59 cents from $10.99 to $10.40 per gallon;

Kerosene will decrease by 74 cents from $7.36 to $6.62 per gallon.

The prices for regular gasoline and diesel will remain unchanged at $9.73 and $9.48 per gallon, respectively.

These price changes reflect current demand and supply conditions of crude oil in the international petroleum market and fluctuations in the acquisition price of refined fuel products in the countries from which Belize obtains its supplies.

