Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  

Price Of ‘Premium Gas’ and ‘Kerosine’ Take A Nice Dive Tonight

Price Of ‘Premium Gas’ and ‘Kerosine’ Take A Nice Dive Tonight
February 25
17:04 2020
Print This Article

Price Of ‘Premium Gas’ and ‘Kerosine’ Take A Nice Dive Tonight

The price for premium gasoline and kerosene will register decreases as follows:

Premium gasoline will decrease by 59 cents from $10.99 to $10.40 per gallon;

Kerosene will decrease by 74 cents from $7.36 to $6.62 per gallon.

The prices for regular gasoline and diesel will remain unchanged at $9.73 and $9.48 per gallon, respectively.

These price changes reflect current demand and supply conditions of crude oil in the international petroleum market and fluctuations in the acquisition price of refined fuel products in the countries from which Belize obtains its supplies.

. . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

click here
westrac AD
Weather Audio Player
click here
digitalBelize dot LIVE

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

search bar

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.