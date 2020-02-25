Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

Legal Arrows From The PUP Camp Continues

February 25
17:57 2020
Tuesday, Feb. 25th. 2020 –

Attorney Arthur Saldivar today wrote the Governor of the Central Bank, Joy Grant, inquiring about Steve Duncan’s role as Senator and Managing Director of the Heritage Bank. His post and letter are below:

“Trust, stability and confidence in the Banking sector are essential to economic growth and development. For too long we have seen and not spoken, understood and not explained the litany of irregularities and downright misfeasance plaguing the banking industry in Belize. We have been de-risked and with it an already skyrocketing cost of living soared even higher. It is time for action. The people need answers.”

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page. – Read the full story and detail in Friday’s REPORTER NEWSPAPER

