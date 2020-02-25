VIDEO BELOW: Latest CoronaVirus Data From W.H.O & Belize’s MOH

The World Health Organization has said the world should do more to prepare for a possible coronavirus pandemic.

W.H.O said it was too early to call the outbreak a pandemic but countries should be “in a phase of preparedness”.

A pandemic is when an infectious disease spreads easily from person to person in many parts of the world.

More cases of the virus, which causes respiratory disease Covid-19, continue to emerge, with outbreaks in South Korea, Italy and Iran causing concern.

However, most infections are in China, the original source of the virus, where more than 77,000 people have the disease and over 2,600 have died.

The World Health Organization (WHO) will hold an emergency meeting on the coronavirus on Thursday as officials consider whether to declare a public health emergency.

Latest W.H.O Video

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of WHO, announced the meeting on Wednesday, saying he decided to reconvene the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee to discuss the coronavirus outbreak and advise him on declaring a health emergency.

In a series of tweets, Tedros wrote that only 68 of more than 6,000 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed outside of China, but there has been person-to-person transmission in three countries other than China, signaling a “potential for further global spread.”

