Hopkins Police Looking For Person Of Interest: For Murder Of Canadian Retiree

Hopkins Police are seeking one suspect for questioning into the suspicious death of retired Canadian National James Slemp,79, whose body was found early Monday morning on his property in Hopkins Village.

Police retrieved Slemp’s motionless body from a lagoon not too far from his home on the Hopkins Road. They observed several injuries on Slemp’s back and based on those injuries, they suspect that his death was the result of foul play.

One of Slemp’s friends reported him missing. Police immediately launched an investigation, which led to the discovery of his body.

According to cops, there were no signs of a robbery and continue their investigation.

. . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This