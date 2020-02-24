Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

February 24
07:34 2020
VIDEO: Compol Chester, Answers Key Questions From ‘THE REPORTER’

Sunday, Feb. 23rd. 2020 –

Just days ago Commissioner of Police Chester Williams revealed that ACP Marco Vidal had been placed in charge of investigating allegations of corruption made against former Minister of National Security John Saldivar.

There was immediate criticism because ACP Vidal is the person who cleared Dermen when Government ordered a routine background check with a view to giving Dermen diplomatic status, according to PM Dean Barrow. Today the Reporter took the opportunity to ask ComPol Williams for a response to the criticism.

