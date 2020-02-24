Is Stress Healthy ?

By: Dr. Abigail Joseph

We all have problems in life. Whoever professes to not have any is probably not human. The truth is – problems come in all sizes and forms but we control the gravity of the situation and determine whether or not they will spiral out of control. Our perception of a problem directly affects how we react, and our reaction determines how long it takes to resolve or if it will fester into something greater.

Sometimes my patients feel like I am invading their personal life when I ask questions such as “how are things at home?”, “is there a problem you want to talk about?”, “did you have an argument with someone?” or “is there a problem you feel you can’t solve?” It’s not gossip I’m interested in, but when we begin to understand that a patient is MORE than just a disease and we view them as a whole, we are able to understand that at times everyday life and situations have a direct effect on health and adds to the health problem you may be facing.

Have you ever heard or seen the Serenity Prayer? I particularly like the part that asks for understanding of the things I cannot change. Many times we get caught up in this. We dwell and frustrate ourselves with things beyond our control and end up with a chronic issue. Have you ever seen the movie “Crank?” It’s an old movie where Jason Statham was poisoned and the only way to stay alive was by keeping his adrenaline up. He did odd things like have sex in public, get in to unnecessary fights and took drugs. The movie wasn’t the best. It could probably be described as entertaining for those action movie lovers but the concept that our actions and daily activities affect our body was on point. When we focus on problems beyond our control it creates a weakened immune system without you even knowing. Well, of course your body shows it but if you aren’t looking for the signs your body gives you, you wouldn’t know the extent of which you are being affected.

When stress goes undealt with it starts to have telling signs on your body. Do you know what your telling signs are?? When I get upset I clench my jaw and my eye twitches. If I stay upset for long or something bothers me for days, I don’t sleep as well as I normally do. For some people, they experience more than one change in their body. These changes are our body’s normal response in the face of stress and threats. We have a built-in stress response to situations, where our adrenal glands found above our kidneys release a surge of hormones, including adrenaline and cortisol. We speak about the adrenaline hormone a lot, so most people are generally aware that adrenaline increases your heart rate. But it also elevates you blood pressure and for those who participate in sports, we know that it boosts energy.

Cortisol is known as the primary stress hormone. This hormone increases glucose in the blood, (for this reason you can find diabetics with elevated blood glucose despite eating properly and taking their medications – stress). But cortisol also enhances the brain’s use of glucose and increases tissue repair. When in stressful situations, we find that the release of cortisol curbs functions that are non-essential or those that could be considered detrimental in a “fight-or-flight” situation. Having cortisol in the blood changes your immune system’s response (generally for the worst) and suppresses your digestive system, reproductive system and the growth process. This stress system also affects the brain with responses to mood, motivation and fear.

I said all that to show you why it is important to understand the link between your daily life and your health problems. It is normal to go through problems. We were wired to deal with them. However, when we are exposed to a particular situation for long periods, it affects our hormonal balance and all the things I explained previously become chronic ailments. Signs that stress is taking a physical toll on your body are: uncontrolled blood glucose despite treatment, uncontrolled blood pressure despite medical compliance, anxiety, insomnia, depression, digestive problems such as gastritis, frequent headaches and difficulty concentrating. It is important that we recognize what life stressors are. It is important that we realize that we are built to undergo stress but being exposed to stressors for long periods (Chronic Stress) takes a toll on the body in a negative way.

Each person’s situation is different. Because we are unique our response to life stressors are different. Some people are naturally mellow and slow to react. Others are viewed as just carefree while still some are explosive and highly reactive. How we react to life’s stressors are directly dependent upon two main factors: genetics and life events/experiences. Our reactions are greatly influenced by whether we are able to remove ourselves from the environment and the availability of a support system. Studies show that the support system is a key aspect of learning to handle chronic stress. Chronic stress is basically a situation that lingers and most of the time they are caused by things we cannot resolve.

Having a proper support network of family and friends helps you to talk out your feelings and offer positive encouragement which may lower your cortisol levels and improve health. Support may not rid you of your troubles, but it certainly makes riding the waves of life a bit easier. Recognize your issues, eat healthy, sleep on time and nip problems in the bud. What’s the point of refusing to apologize if it takes years away from your life?? Bury that hatchet! Take time for self: read, rest, foster healthy friendships, dabble in relaxation techniques such as breathing practices or yoga and most importantly, never be afraid to seek professional help.

