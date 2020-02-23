Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

Belize's Bar Association Sues The Chief Justice

Belize’s Bar Association Sues The Chief Justice
February 23
08:42 2020
Belize’s Bar Association Sues The Chief Justice

Andrew Marshalleck, Senior Counsel for the Bar Association in its lawsuit against Chief Justice Kenneth Benjamin, says that the case they have against the CJ is strong. The Bar has a gripe with the CJ’s decision to prohibit its President, Cheryl-Lyn Vidal from taking her seat on the Judicial and Legal Services Commission (JLSC). The CJ has said that his decision is based on his interpretation of the Constitution, which indicates that Vidal’s position on the JLSC would be a conflict of interest because she is a public officer since she is also the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP)

On Wednesday, Marshalleck presented his case for Vidal and the Bar and told reporters thereafter that his arguments were based on Sections 1, 10 E (2); 1, 10 E (3), and 1, 10 E (3) of the Constitution.

“It says the Commission shall comprise of – shall, meaning mandatory – has to include the Chief Justice, the Solicitor General, the Chairman of the Public Services Commission, and the President of the Bar. So, that section is beyond doubt. The President of the Bar has to be a member of the Commission. The Constitution mandates it,” Marshalleck opined.

He continued by clarifying, by his interpretation, that Subsection 1,10, E (3) starts out with three critical opening words. “Subject to Section 2, any person who’s a member of the National Assembly or is a public officer is effectively disqualified from being a member of the Commission. Now, that is a disqualifying section indeed, but what is the effect of the opening three words – subject to Section 2? It makes Subsection 3 subservient to Subsection 2.”

The Senior Counsel shared that the DPP brings a wealth of knowledge about how the criminal system works, which can be beneficial to the decisions that the Commission makes.

The Bar’s stance on the matter is so unfeigned that Vidal and a great many of its membership boycotted the opening ceremony for the Supreme Court session last month, over which the CJ presided and for which he delivered the keynote address. That was preceded by a warning of its decision to do so via a press release.

The CJ, represented by Crown Counsel, Brianna Williams conjured up as its main argument the CJ’s position that Vidal’s dual role is a conflict of interest and also that the Bar took excessively long within which to take the matter to Court.

But another concern was raised to the Reporter as a result of the hearing. Senior Counsel, Eamon Courtenay feels that the Chief Justice being represented by an attorney paid by the government is “absolutely outrageous.”

“The CJ should not be represented by the Government in litigation whilst at the same time deciding cases in which the Government is a party! The JLSC is supposed to be an independent body. Why then is the Government representing the Commission? I find this to be unacceptable and egregious,” Courtenay told thenewspaper.

Justice Michelle Arana, who presided over the hearing, will rule at a date and time to be announced.

