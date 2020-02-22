Mike Peyrefitte Is New Minister of National Security

Attorney General, Senator Michael Peyrefitte, who was sworn in two Sundays ago as the UDP’s new Chairman, is also the country’s new Minister of National Security.

Prime Minister Dean Barrow appointed Peyrefitte to the position after his predecessor, Belmopan Area Representative resigned in the wake of sustained criticism and condemnation late last week for having been untruthful to Prime Minister Dean Barrow about receiving monies from accused fraudster, Lev Dermen.

With his new appointment, political observers have questioned whether or not Peyrefitte – who was trumpeted two years ago when he vied for the post of UDP Port Standard Bearer – may now be eyeballing the UDP Queen Square seat and that Prime Minister Barrow’s sister, Denise “Sister B” Barrow is merely a “placeholder.” But he debunked that notion publicly this week when a News 5 reporter asked him the question.

“That’s out of whack. Denise Barrow, Sista B, is no placeholder. She is the duly selected, elected standard bearer for Queen Square. That’s her division, in my opinion, and there is no plan or any sort of backdoor negotiation to have me go to Queen Square. I have enough work as the chairman of the party, Minister of National Security and Attorney General. So, to lay all the questions to rest, no, I am not going into Queen Square,” Peyrefitte responded.

Peyrefitte will be assisted in the Ministry of National Security by Minister of State Elodio Aragon, who will oversee the ministry’s day to day operations. Meanwhile, Minister of State, Omar Figueroa is now responsible for Fisheries, Forestry, the Environment and Sustainable Development, which no longer fall under Agriculture.

Senator Godwin Hulse will keep his portfolios for Agriculture and Immigration.

And rounding off the change in the Cabinet assignments is the appointment of Attorney Payal Ghanwani from Corozal as the new Senator, replacing Stephen Duncan who resigned soon after the UDP leadership convention.

And as it related to the emotions that were evoked around that convention, Peyrefitte also suggested that the UDP is well on its way back to healing and oneness.

“Its politics and political parties go through changes; you go through challenges from time to time. …We know that we went through a little phase there but we are already recovering and we’re moving on. We’re a mass party and the party is certainly bigger than just a few people and we move on to the next general elections without batting an eye.”

Peyrefitte said that a new UDP leader will be chosen either by consensus or by another convention.

