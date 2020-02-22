BDF Soldier Shot in Belize City

ON: Wednesday, February 19, 2020 –

A Belize Defence Force (BDF) soldier who recently passed out during the January intake is hospitalized at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital after he was shot multiple times on Monday.

18-year-old Wayne Perry is in a stable condition at the hospital where he is receiving medical attention for gunshot wounds to his abdomen and both of his feet. Perry was shot around 2:44 p.m. on February 17th as he rode his bicycle on Violet Lane.

Police say that someone drove up behind Perry on a motorcycle and fired multiple gunshots at him before escaping. Police recovered as many as eight expended shells from the scene of the shooting and are reviewing surveillance footage in the area of Mahogany Street to see whether any might have captured the shooter.

On Wednesday, Perry told the Reporter that he was heading home when he was targeted. Perry respectfully declined to comment any further but confirmed that he is recovering slowly from his injuries.

Due to their belief that Perry did not have any enemies, both of his parents believe that he was targeted due to mistaken identity. In fact, they say that he was just outside of his fence and sought refuge inside his yard when the gunshots erupted. The family maintains that they are law-abiding and hardworking citizens and are perplexed as to why their son was shot.

The Reporter was told that Perry was to take up his new post at the BDF camp in Cayo this week, but due to his injuries that posting has been delayed and instead, he will be transferred to the BDF Hospital in Ladyville where he is expected to make a full recovery.

. . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This