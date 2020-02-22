ACP Vidal To Head Investigation

Saturday, Feb. 22nd. 2020 –

Commissioner of Police Chester Williams told the media on Friday that he has appointed Assistant Commissioner of Police Marco Vidal to head the investigation into any allegations of corruption made against former Minister of Police John Saldivar during the ongoing trial of Lev Derman, accused fraudster.

It has been alleged in Court that John Saldivar and others took money from Lev Dermen, and there have been text messages verifying that at least Saldivar, and maybe four of his colleagues, were getting regular monies from Dermen. The allegations by the prosecutors in that Salt Lake City, Utah case are that Dermen paid off Saldivar for political favours, including Belizean diplomatic status.

New Minister of National Security Mike Peyrefitte has stated that the investigation is underway, but that is not exactly the truth. In fact, ComPol Williams told the media that the investigation cannot even get underway until they examine transcripts from the Dermen trial, whenever that concludes.

“It is not a fly by night thing. There are things that we need to obtain in order to trigger the investigation. From what I have been made to understand, the matter is still ongoing in the Utah Court; a final determination has not been made on the matter. So, once that has been done, we are going to request the transcript of the case, through the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty that we have with the U.S., along with other things that were exhibited in court as evidence. So, whenever we get those, we will be able to further the investigate more,” Williams told media.

Theoretically, then, any investigation could be months away, or never, depending on the bureaucracy involved in invoking the terms of the MLAT.

