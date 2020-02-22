Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  

ACP Vidal To Head Investigation

ACP Vidal To Head Investigation
February 22
10:15 2020
Print This Article

ACP Vidal To Head Investigation

Saturday, Feb. 22nd. 2020 –

Commissioner of Police Chester Williams told the media on Friday that he has appointed Assistant Commissioner of Police Marco Vidal to head the investigation into any allegations of corruption made against former Minister of Police John Saldivar during the ongoing trial of Lev Derman, accused fraudster.

It has been alleged in Court that John Saldivar and others took money from Lev Dermen, and there have been text messages verifying that at least Saldivar, and maybe four of his colleagues, were getting regular monies from Dermen. The allegations by the prosecutors in that Salt Lake City, Utah case are that Dermen paid off Saldivar for political favours, including Belizean diplomatic status. 

ADVERTISEMENT

New Minister of National Security Mike Peyrefitte has stated that the investigation is underway, but that is not exactly the truth. In fact, ComPol Williams told the media that the investigation cannot even get underway until they examine transcripts from the Dermen trial, whenever that concludes.

“It is not a fly by night thing. There are things that we need to obtain in order to trigger the investigation. From what I have been made to understand, the matter is still ongoing in the Utah Court; a final determination has not been made on the matter. So, once that has been done, we are going to request the transcript of the case, through the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty that we have with the U.S., along with other things that were exhibited in court as evidence. So, whenever we get those, we will be able to further the investigate more,” Williams told media.

Theoretically, then, any investigation could be months away, or never, depending on the bureaucracy involved in invoking the terms of the MLAT.

. . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

click here
westrac AD
Weather Audio Player
click here
digitalBelize dot LIVE

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

search bar

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • Mike Peyrefitte Is New Minister of National Security Mike Peyrefitte Is New Minister of National Security ON: Thursday, 20 February 2020 – –Attorney General, Senator Michael Peyrefitte, who was sworn in two Sundays ago as the UDP’s new...
  • BDF Soldier Shot in Belize City BDF Soldier Shot in Belize City ON: Wednesday, February 19, 2020 – A Belize Defence Force (BDF) soldier who recently passed out during the January intake is hospitalized at the...
  • A HELL OF A MESS, SAYS BRICENO A HELL OF A MESS, SAYS BRICENO Saturday, 22 February 2020 PUP leader John Briceño on Friday weighed in on the situation with the United Democratic Party, currently unable to...
  • ACP Vidal To Head Investigation ACP Vidal To Head Investigation Saturday, Feb. 22nd. 2020 – Commissioner of Police Chester Williams told the media on Friday that he has appointed Assistant Commissioner of Police Marco Vidal...
  • Innocent Looking American Grandmother Selling Weed Friday, Feb. 21st. 2020 – On many occasions we see locals in Belize being arrested and hauled away to ‘piss-house’ for just a stick of weed, and there have been...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.