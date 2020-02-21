Friday, Feb. 21st. 2020 –

On many occasions we see locals in Belize being arrested and hauled away to ‘piss-house’ for just a stick of weed, and there have been many who have campaigned for it to be legalized in Belize.

But today the person being charged is an innocent looking grandmother (American Retiree) who had a lot of weed in her home, and some of the cannabis seems to have been bagged off for sale/distribution.

Police have charged Linda Louise Elder, 55, American retiree of Eldridgeville, Toledo with possession of controlled drugs with intent to supply. A search at her home on Thursday resulted in the discovery of 1.9Kilos of suspected cannabis.

. . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This