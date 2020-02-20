No Party Leader Appointed Yet: Dean Still Lead The UDP

The U.D.P. will hold a National Party Council meeting next week, at which point the Party will announce a timeline to receive applications from persons who would be interested in being leader. That was the information coming from U.D.P. Chairman Mike Peyrefitte following an emergency Cabinet meeting in Belmopan today.

It is widely believed that both John Saldivar and Patrick Faber still want to be leader, but sources say neither of them is receiving support in their quests at this time. Other names called have been Hugo Patt, Tracy Taegar-Panton and Omar Figueroa.

