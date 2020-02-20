Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

Executive Meeting In Belmopan To Discuss New Party Leader Situation

Executive Meeting In Belmopan To Discuss New Party Leader Situation
February 20
14:15 2020
Executive Meeting In Belmopan To Discuss New Party Leader Situation

Thursday, Feb. 20th. 2020 –

It is expected that a new leader of the United Democratic party may emerge as early as today, following an emergency meeting currently being held in Cabinet. The Reporter is told that all 31 area representatives and standard bearers are present for the decision-making process.

While we have been able to confirm that both former leadership aspirants, Patrick Faber and John Saldivar, still have their eyes on the prize, there are reliable reports that neither may emerge in the leadership spotlight.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

