Fatal Shooting In Corozal

Wednesday, Feb. 19th. 2020 –

Corozal Police are investigating the murder of a man in Corozal Town Tuesday night. Responding to reports of gunshots around 7:40pm, Police visited the corner of Santa Maria Street and Olga Marin Drive where they found the body of a man identified as Angel Cahueque, 26, lying in front of his home. Preliminary reports are that a gunman went to the home and shouted for Cahueque, and then shot him multiple times when he exited the home.

