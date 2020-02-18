Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

February 18
10:11 2020
Tuesday, Feb. 18th. 2020 –

Prime Minister Dean Barrow has written a scathing letter to the Leader of Opposition, John Briceno, to clarify a few points made recently in the media.

In it, the PM accuses the PUP Leader of two-faced posturing and naked dishonesty. The letter unleashed choice words for Briceno and defended the UDP’s honor in-so-far as transparency and due process.

The letter is reproduced below in its entirety.

