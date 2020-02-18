New Appointments For National Security Were Done Today

Tuesday, Feb. 18th. 2020 –

Today’s Cabinet meeting announced the following:

(a) The Attorney General Senator Hon. Michael Peyrefitte be appointed as the substantive Minister of National Security to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of the Hon. John Saldivar as Minister of National Security.

The Minister of State for the Ministry of National Security, the Hon. Elodio Aragon Jr. be responsible for the supervision of the Ministry’s day-to-day management.

(b) The Hon. Omar Figueroa, Minister of State be appointed as substantive Minister responsible for the portfolios of Fisheries, Forestry, the Environment and Sustainable Development.

The Hon. Godwin Hulse to continue as the substantive Minister responsible for the portfolios of Agriculture and Immigration.