Ashcroft Allowed To Join Case: B.P.M Challenge For Re-districting

Tuesday, Feb. 18th. 2020 –

Chief Justice Kenneth Benjamin ruled a short while ago that Lord Michael Ashcroft’s application to join the claimants – the Belize Peace Movement – in the Re-districting case against the Elections and Boundaries Department has been allowed.

The CJ ruled that Lord Ashcroft, through his Attorney, Andrew Marshalleck, has satisfied the Court on the grounds on which he sought to be included in the case. Chief among these were: that he is a citizen of Belize, that he has business interests in the country, and that he intends to vote in the upcoming General Elections.

Lord Ashcroft will join in the case as an interested party.

