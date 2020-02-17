Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

Michael Ashcroft Pushes His Way Into Belize’s Politics

February 17
17:33 2020
Monday, Feb. 17th. 2020 –

Attorney for Lord Michael Ashcroft, Senior Counsel Andrew Marshalleck today presented the grounds for an application to have the Court allow Lord Ashcroft to join in the redistricting case which the Belize Peace Movement has brought against the Elections and Boundaries Commission.
Marshalleck based his arguments on the fact that Lord Ashcroft is a citizen of Belize; and that he has investments in Belize.

Meanwhile, Attorney, for the Elections and Boundaries Commission and the Attorney General’s office, Kileru Awich objected to the application saying that: Lord Ashcroft is not currently a registered voter in Belize, and that if he is allowed to join in the case, then even people who are not eligible to vote would also have ground to become an interested party in the case.

Chief Justice Benjamin will rule on the application at 2:00 on Tuesday afternoon.

Samadhi Damages Reef And Rolls Out
Charges Dropped: Against Suspected ‘Drug-Plane Mules’
