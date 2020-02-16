GAME OVER! Saldivar Resigns – Vows to Clear Name

ON: Thursday, February 13, 2020

Just four days after what must have been the greatest day of his political life, John Saldivar has reached what is likely the end of his political career. A release issued by the Office of the Prime Minister this afternoon revealed that Saldivar has resigned from Cabinet and is no longer Minister of National Security. Saldivar had resigned from his post as leader elect of the UDP on Wednesday, following what by all accounts was a heated meeting of Area Representatives and Standard Bearers of the UDP.

The resignation from Cabinet is a new development, as on Wednesday Saldivar was only ‘suspended indefinitely,’ according to a video statement from the Prime Minister released on Wednesday afternoon. In that statement, the Prime Minister made reference to the revelations from a Utah Courtroom which he called ‘explosive.’

“As Prime Minister, I had earlier gone on record about the matter. This was after Ministers had sworn to Cabinet that none of them had taken any money from Dermen and associates. I said in Cabinet at the time, and later at a press conference, that any Minister is subsequently proven indeed to have taken money and therefore to have lied to Cabinet, would have to leave the Cabinet,” the Prime Minister stated.

On Monday and Tuesday of this week, a witness in the trial against accused fraudster, Armenian American Lev Dermen, gave testimony in which he stated that he and Dermen met with Saldivar in Belize, and he personally saw Dermen give Saldivar stacks of cash. Kingston went on to state that Saldivar received $50,000 in cash in Miami, an arrangement made via text in which Saldivar begged Kingston for the ‘February tranche.’ According to Kingston, there were other UDP politicians who received money from Dermen, but the names of those persons were not called.

There are far more questions than ready answers in this debacle which have shaken the UDP to its core. One persistent question is why the UDP went to Convention when it was known that Kingston would be giving testimony that would implicate Saldivar, clearly a front-runner for the leader of the UDP? Conservative estimates for the cost of the Convention have been stated at close to $500,000. That is a question that will certainly be put to the Prime Minister at the next opportunity since he has not availed himself to the media since the Supreme Court ruling two weeks ago.

In the video statement Wednesday, in which he spoke of Saldivar’s ‘indefinite suspension,’ Prime Minister Barrow explained that the suspension would give the “Minister a chance to prove the innocence which he strongly maintains, and will also give time for the Government to obtain official transcripts from the trial, and direct the Police to launch and complete a thorough investigation into all the allegations made in the course of that Dermen trial.”

The Reporter was unclear then and remains unclear on how that would work. Today the newspaper contacted Attorney-General Michael Peyrefitte who verified that the first step would be getting the transcripts from the trial in Utah. Will it be then a matter of the Prime Minister getting the transcripts, reviewing them and then deciding whether the Police should be called in to carry out an investigation? Peyrefitte told the Reporter that he does not know at this point what the Prime Minister will do.

Of course, the spectre of money laundering and tax evasion has also come up. While there are no laws governing campaign financing, if Saldivar did bring US$50,000 cash into the country, as alleged by Jacob Kingston, and did not declare any of that cash or any cash allegedly received from Dermen at any point, he broke multiple laws, both here and in the US. When asked by the media about that on Wednesday, Peyrefitte would state only that Saldivar has maintained his innocence of any and all wrongdoing at this point.

As we go to press, there is word within the Saldivar camp of the possible release of new, explosive information. The newspaper will keep following this story.

. . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This